No rift among Maharashtra alliance partners: Uddhav Thackeray dismisses BJP claims

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday dismissed the BJP’s claim of a ‘rift’ among the coalition partners while warning Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers and legislators from making controversial statements. Thackeray who chaired the coordination meeting of legislators of allied parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — also issued a comprehensive list of dos and dont’s.

He said there has been ‘smooth’ coordination among the allies in the last three months and one should not lend ears to Opposition propaganda of ‘rift’ in the MVA government. “If the going is smooth, why should one fall into the BJP trap by joining issue on their controversial statements,” he asked.

He told them not to believe in rumours being circulated by the BJP. “This government will not fall down within six month, as they claim. We will keep it running for next five years. We are here to stay,” Thackeray said.

He also said that controversial issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPA) and National Registration for Citizen (NRC), will be discussed in the coordination committee meeting, and decisions will be taken over it.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra coalition government will last its full term: Sharad Pawar

“Our government is a three-party government. So, every view will be respected and considered while taking the final decision. I had a good meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and we discussed all issues for nearly an hour,” Thackeray added. “Let the BJP bestow Bharat Ratna on Savarkar. We will congratulate the Centre,” a Shiv Sena minister quoted Thackeray as saying.