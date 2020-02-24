Home Nation

US President accorded traditional welcome at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi

Sources said he was given a traditional welcome with flowers and 'teeka' and he entered the hotel along with his family through its back entrance in view of security threat.

Published: 24th February 2020 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 11:41 PM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents a framed photograph to US President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and US Ambassador Kenneth Juster look on, during their visit to the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents a framed photograph to US President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and US Ambassador Kenneth Juster look on, during their visit to the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump was accorded a traditional welcome as checked into the ITC Maurya hotel after arriving in the national capital on Monday night in the final leg of his whirlwind visit to India.

Trump, who reached Delhi after attending the Namaste Trump event at Ahmedabad and visited the Taj Mahal, is staying at the Grand Presidential Suite of the five-star property located in the Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri.

HIGHLIGHTS: Taj tour - Trump, First Lady Melania visit monument of love in Agra

He had dinner around 9 pm, they said.

  The entire hotel has been done up in a way to reflect the 'Namaste Trump' tagline and also the branding of ITC Maurya, the logo of which is 'Namaste'.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump to hold extensive talks on Tuesday to expand Indo-US global partnership

All the rooms of the hotel have been booked for the US delegates accompanying Trump for his 36-hour-long maiden visit to India.

The hotel is under a heavy security cover with personnel from Delhi Police and US Secret Service working in close coordination to ensure the security of POTUS and his family.

He has joined the likes of former US presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, who have stayed at the 438-room property during their visit to India.

