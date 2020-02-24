HIGHLIGHTS | Taj tour: Trump, First Lady Melania visit monument of love in Agra

By Online Desk

Minutes before departing for India, US President Donald Trump said that he had committed to a trip 'a long time ago' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'great friend'. Now that POTUS Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump have landed it remains to be seen what the meeting of great friends will achieve.

Our columnist Shankkar Aiyar had written, "The cynical view is that the trip is designed to enable Trump to harness votes of the Indian diaspora back home to get re-elected. Frankly, the Ahmedabad event is a cameo, an item song in the Trump II script. He has the wind with him. There is the state of the economy and then there is the State of the Opposition – the line-up Democrats, the Presidential hopefuls, seem all set to get the Republican President re-elected. Regardless of the cynicism, the need for engagement, between the oldest democracy and the largest democracy, is undeniable.

Trump, the seventh US President to visit India, and First Lady Melania are coming along with a 12-member delegation.

Significantly, reports quoting US sources have indicated that Trump could bring up the issue of religious freedom in India.



Meanwhile, unprecedented security measures are in place for Trump’s visit in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Agra.