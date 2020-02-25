Delhi riots: Mamata appeals to everyone to maintain peace in country

By ANI

KOLKATA: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and appealed to maintain peace.

"We are deeply disturbed and concerned about what and why is happening in Delhi. We are watching it," Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief told reporters at Kolkata Airport.

She said that there is no place for violence in the country. "In our country, there is no place for violence. We the people of India want peace and we appeal everyone to maintain peace," she added.

Delhi riots UPDATES | Cops fire tear gas in Chand Bagh, Section 144 in four areas, toll touches 10

Meanwhile, the toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of the capital over the past two days has increased to 10 while 186 people are injured.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.