Curious to find out what the Trumps savoured at their dinner banquet? Here's the menu!

NEW DELHI: An exquisite assortment of various Indian and western gourmet dishes were in the menu at a banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind in the honour of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the list of preparations "Smoked Orange Peel Panna Cotta' featured at the top as the Amuse-Bouche, while the soup on offer is "Lemon Grass and Coriander Shorba".

Delhi: Menu of the dinner banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted in the honour of US President Donald Trump.

The entree for the non-veg menu is given an American twist with "Cajun Spiced Salmon", which is contrasted by Indian dishes such as "Raan Alishan in Rogani Gravy" and "Dum Ghosht Biryani".

When it comes to vegetarian dishes, the menu offers all-time favourite Indian dishes by the likes of "Aloo Tikki Chaat with Palak Papri", "Dum Gucchi Matar" and "Dal Raisina" with a side of Indian breads such as "Sheermal", "Missi Roti" and "Naan".

As the cherry on top, "Hazlenut Apple pie with Salty Caramel sauce" and "Malpua Rabri Roll" is being served as Dessert.

American President Trump who was on a two day trip to India arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan after addressing a press conference in the evening.

Earlier in the day, he had held both, restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.