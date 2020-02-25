Home LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS | Donald Trump wraps up two-day India visit after banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan

US President Donald Trump is in Delhi on the second day of his India visit, which he said was 'very productive'.

Published: 25th February 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

U.S.President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump, wave as board Air Force One upon departure from at Indian Air Force Palam airport, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

U.S.President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump, wave as board Air Force One upon departure from at Indian Air Force Palam airport, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump reiterated his offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday. 

When asked about the clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which turned into a riot in Delhi claiming 10 lives, he said that issues involving the CAA are up to India and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants people to have religious freedom.

Earlier, in a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump announced that India and the US have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion. During his joint statement with PM Modi in New Delhi, Trump said it was a great honour to see thousands of people gathered to welcome him at Ahmedabad on Monday.

The President also held a meeting with top Indian business honchos, where he claimed that the stock market would crash if he lost the upcoming US presidential elections scheduled in November.

The POTUS received a resounding welcome during his Ahmedabad roadshow followed by the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium where both the leaders heaped praises on each other.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump attended a 'happiness class' at a Delhi government school and was welcomed with flowers and tilak by students.

Live Updates
