HIGHLIGHTS | Donald Trump wraps up two-day India visit after banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump reiterated his offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday.

When asked about the clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which turned into a riot in Delhi claiming 10 lives, he said that issues involving the CAA are up to India and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants people to have religious freedom.

Earlier, in a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump announced that India and the US have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion. During his joint statement with PM Modi in New Delhi, Trump said it was a great honour to see thousands of people gathered to welcome him at Ahmedabad on Monday.

The President also held a meeting with top Indian business honchos, where he claimed that the stock market would crash if he lost the upcoming US presidential elections scheduled in November.

The POTUS received a resounding welcome during his Ahmedabad roadshow followed by the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium where both the leaders heaped praises on each other.



Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump attended a 'happiness class' at a Delhi government school and was welcomed with flowers and tilak by students.