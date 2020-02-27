BJP leader warns Bernie Sanders' for tweet on Delhi violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh on Thursday suggested that the party might be "compelled" to interfere in US Presidential elections against Democrats. Santhosh's tweet, which was later deleted, came in response to Bernie Sanders' criticism of US President Donald Trump's refusal to comment on violence in New Delhi during his visit to India. Santhosh in his attempt to criticism Sanders' comment ended up suggesting that his party might play a role in the US Presidential elections as a threat to the Democrat leader.

"How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections. Sorry to say so ... But you are compelling us," B L Santhosh tweeted.

The tweet was deleted hurriedly but screenshots of the BJP leader's response have been making rounds on social media ever since. Bernie Sanders had shared an article of Washington post and tweeted, "Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is failure of leadership on human rights."

BL Santhosh's tweet threatened to pitch BJP and its supporters against Democrats for their criticism of violence in India in the US Presidential posts effectively doing a Russia.

After coming under severe fire, the tweet was taken down. Santhosh's tweet announcing the appointment of special police commissioner to New Delhi even before the Home Ministry was also highlighted by Twitterati on Tuesday.