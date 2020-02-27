Home World

Bernie Sanders hits out at Trump's Delhi violence response, calls it 'failure of leadership on human rights'

At least 27 people were killed in the violence, which broke out over the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act.

WASHINGTON: Terming it a "failure of leadership on human rights," Democratic presidential front-runner US Senator Bernie Sanders, on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump over his response to violence in North-East part of Delhi, which took place during the latter's India visit.

At least 27 people were killed in the violence, which broke out over the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Trump responding to a media query said that he had heard about violence but did not discuss it with Prime Minister Modi during their talks as it is "up to India" to deal with it.
 
"As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn't discuss (with PM Modi). That's up to India," Trump had said.

Trump also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

"And I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," Trump said.

Sanders hit out at Trump for his response.

"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights," tweeted Sanders.

At least 27 persons, including a policeman, lost their lives and over 190 injured so far in violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi since Sunday after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors erupted. 

