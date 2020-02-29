After Maharashtra, now Madhya Pradesh planning reservation for Muslims in educational institutions?

By PTI

BHOPAL: After Maharashtra, now the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh is planning to bring reservation for Muslims in educational institutions.

Dropping hints about a reservation for Muslims in MP, state’s water resources minister Hukum Singh Karada said on Saturday, “We too are preparing detailed agenda for minorities. You will yourself see in the future that we’ll provide relaxation much more than what Maharashtra has announced. I won’t be able to say more about what is planned, as I’m not authorized to make any declaration, but I can assure that the relaxation would be more than Maharashtra".

Talking to journalists in Agar-Malwa district, Karada said: “Just wait and watch, surely our government will give even more liberal message in the near future.”

Informed sources within the state Congress party confided to The New Indian Express that there could be a plan to grant reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition BJP responded saying it will oppose the decision right from the Vidhan Sabha to the streets of the state.

“Finally the Congress government is showing its true colour. Just after more than doubling the honorarium of Muslim clerics, the now the state government as per the cabinet minister Hukum Singh Karada, is planning to grant reservation to Muslims, which is against the Constitution. Across the country, the BJP is opposed to providing reservation on religious lines, so we’ll protest any kind of reservation to Muslims in MP,” said state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.

Maharashtra's minister for minority affairs Nawab Malik had announced on Friday that a law would be enacted soon to render 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions.

“The High Court had given its nod to grant 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. But the last government didn’t act on it. So we’ve announced that we will implement the High Court’s order in form of law as soon as possible in Maharashtra,” the Maharashtra minister had said on Friday.