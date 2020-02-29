Home Nation

Team of 100 army veterans to go on Ganga parikrama in Bihar

Children studying in schools near the river banks would be educated by army veterans about the importance of Ganga remaining clean and green.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

ganga

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, a team of 100 army veterans have come together and prepared a blueprint of a gigantic movement through a walk named as "Mundaman Ganga Parikrama".

The Parikrama, as per plan, is a walk along the Ganga flowing from Buxar to Bhagalpur in Bihar and it will be completed in approximately 18 days.

Under this movement, children studying in schools near the river banks would be educated by army veterans about the importance of Ganga remaining clean and green. As many as 30 meetings with the villagers would also be educated and encouraged towards the Ganga between Buxar and Bhagalpur.

This movement has planned by the Team Atulya Ganga, which has sent a letter of request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his consent to inaugurate the movement. 

Lt Col.Hem Lohumi, a Sena medal recipient, is leading the team of Atulya Ganga along with Gopal Sharma and Col.Manoj Keshwar. The team of army veterans will also map the river on pollution levels and final report of it would be submitted to the concerned ministry on the completion of the movement.

The Mundaman Parikrama is a noble drive to turn dirty Ganga into deity Ganga with a set of well-defined rules.

Lohumi, who will lead the movement, said through a release that the population of the entire Gangetic plain need to be sensitised about the importance and fragility of this riverine eco-system and its falling impacts on the economy, lifestyles and livelihoods.

The movement is expected to start by August 2020, the Team Atulya Ganga called upon the people to participate in it in large numbers. It will start from gomukh in the Himalaya to converge into the bay of Bengal passing through Buxar to Bhagalpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganga river Bihar Army men Mundaman Ganga Parikrama
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp