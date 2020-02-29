Team of 100 army veterans to go on Ganga parikrama in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, a team of 100 army veterans have come together and prepared a blueprint of a gigantic movement through a walk named as "Mundaman Ganga Parikrama".

The Parikrama, as per plan, is a walk along the Ganga flowing from Buxar to Bhagalpur in Bihar and it will be completed in approximately 18 days.

Under this movement, children studying in schools near the river banks would be educated by army veterans about the importance of Ganga remaining clean and green. As many as 30 meetings with the villagers would also be educated and encouraged towards the Ganga between Buxar and Bhagalpur.

This movement has planned by the Team Atulya Ganga, which has sent a letter of request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his consent to inaugurate the movement.

Lt Col.Hem Lohumi, a Sena medal recipient, is leading the team of Atulya Ganga along with Gopal Sharma and Col.Manoj Keshwar. The team of army veterans will also map the river on pollution levels and final report of it would be submitted to the concerned ministry on the completion of the movement.

The Mundaman Parikrama is a noble drive to turn dirty Ganga into deity Ganga with a set of well-defined rules.

Lohumi, who will lead the movement, said through a release that the population of the entire Gangetic plain need to be sensitised about the importance and fragility of this riverine eco-system and its falling impacts on the economy, lifestyles and livelihoods.

The movement is expected to start by August 2020, the Team Atulya Ganga called upon the people to participate in it in large numbers. It will start from gomukh in the Himalaya to converge into the bay of Bengal passing through Buxar to Bhagalpur.