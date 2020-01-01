Home Nation

Sanskrit speaking to be compulsory at Uttarakhand academy as state mulls channel in language

The Uttarakhand government is also planning to launch a satellite Sanskrit TV channel titled 'SS- Sanskrit evam Sanskriti' to promote the language of Hindu religious scriptures.

Published: 01st January 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sanskrit, Scriptures

Representational image

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Come January 26, a Haridwar-based Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy, in a first, has made it compulsory to speak the Sanskrit language on its campus. 

Anand Bhardwaj, secretary of the academy, said, "The step is being taken to promote the language and make students as well as faculty efficient speakers. We will provide training to the students as well as the faculty to use the language in everyday life."

Officials from the institution said that they have also adopted a village to train people to speak Sanskrit to promote the language.

ALSO READ: 300 students break ground with oppana set to Sanskrit lyrics

India has a total of seven villages where the locals communicate in the Sanskrit language for their day to day affairs. The most famous of these is Mattur village, 300 kilometres from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

"A team of experts has been formed to adopt one village at a time in Uttarakhand and teach the residents to use the Sanskrit language in their daily life. We hope to make the language as popular as Hindi in Uttarakhand," said Bhardwaj. 

The Uttarakhand government is also planning to launch a satellite Sanskrit TV channel titled 'SS- Sanskrit evam Sanskriti' to promote the language of Hindu religious scriptures.

The proposed channel is planned to be run by the academy only under Public-Private-partnership (PPP) model.

The channel will air programmes based on Sanskrit literature and Hindu mythology such as shows on Ramayana and Mahabharata along with Hindi and English subtitles. 

Apart from this, the channel will also be live streaming rituals in prominent shrines of Uttarakhand such as Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanskrit language Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy Uttarakhand government SS- Sanskrit evam Sanskriti
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp