Home Nation

Government sets up dedicated desk to look after matters related to Ayodhya verdict

The Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

Published: 02nd January 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has set the ball rolling for implementing the November 9 SC order in the Ayodhya dispute by setting up a team of senior bureaucrats, led by an additional secretary, to look after all matters related to the case. In its December 31 order, the Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters will be handled by a team headed by Additional Secretary Gaynesh Kumar. The SC verdict gave the entire disputed site to the Ram Lalla idol, clearing the way for construction of a new temple there. Till now, Ayodhya-related matters were handled by the ministry’s Internal Security-I division, which also dealt with National Integration Council, Sikh militancy etc. 

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh government identifies five sites for mosque in Ayodhya

All matters related to Ayodhya will be handled now by special desk in MHA

Through the order, MHA has merged its IS-I division with IS-II division — which dealt with mutual legal assistance pacts, extradition requests and National Security Act matters. The order issued on December 31, 2019, stated that the merged division will be called “Internal Security division”. 

“Ayodhya matters and related court judgments will henceforth be put up by the deputy secretary in charge of national integration, a subject matter of internal security-I division, to additional secretary Gyanesh Kumar (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh) through joint secretary (JKL),” the order stated. Home ministry officials described it as a mere reorganisation exercise. 

ALSO READ | Ayodhya dispute: Babri Masjid Action Committee may file curative petition against SC verdict

There was a dedicated Ayodhya cell in the MHA during 1990-1992 when V P Singh and Chandra Shekhar were prime ministers. At that time, the cell was headed by a joint secretary-level officer and had comprised an officer on special duty. Former bureaucrat and now a historian and author Kunal Kishore, who was OSD (Ayodhya) said, “Our mandate was to make efforts for resolving the dispute and negotiate with the parties.” P V Narasimha Rao brought the cell under the PMO but it closed down in the late 1990s. 

There have been reports that the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the home ministry suggesting three plots measuring five acres each in Ayodhya, one of which can be given to UP Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque, as mandated by the Supreme Court. 
“All such matters will be now handled by the new desk in the home ministry,” a ministry official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya issue Ayodhya verdict Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp