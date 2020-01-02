New Army chief has eye on China

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday hoped that maintaining peace along India’s border with China will lead to an “eventual solution” to the boundary dispute and asserted that military capabilities will be bolstered along the northern frontier. A day after taking charge as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, Gen Naravane also said that his force will give special attention to issues relating to human rights. “I pray to Waheguru Ji to give me courage and strength to perform my duties as the Chief of Army Staff. All three services are ready to defend the country.” On the prevailing situation along the border with China, Gen Naravane said the Indian Army will enhance its capabilities along the frontier as the focus in the past was on the boundary with Pakistan.

“We have the Line of Actual Control with China. The border question is yet to be settled. However, we have made a lot of progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders,” he said. “While we have been giving attention in the past to our western front (border with Pakistan), the northern front also requires equal amount of attention. And it is in that context we are now going in for embranchment of our capacities along the northern border,” Gen. Naravane said.

“I am sure that the situation will prevail. And by maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, we will be able to set the stage for an eventual solution,” he added. The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. He also said that the armed forces were fully ready to deal with any security challenges.

“I am assuring the people of the country that armed forces are prepared to keep the country secure. We will not allow any harm to come to the country. We are fully alert, round-the-clock,” he said after a ceremonial Guard of Honour.