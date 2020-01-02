Home Nation

Now, click pictures and shoot videos of tigers in Corbett Reserve by drones

For these drones, permission from the department will be required and every picture and video will only make out in public only after clearance of state forest department.

Published: 02nd January 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

The Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park in India

The Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park in India (File Photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Wildlife enthusiasts and visitors to famed Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTP) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot "Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls" will be able to shoot pictures and videos using drones in the protected sanctuary soon. In one of its kind initiative, the Uttarakhand forest department is going to allow drone photography and vediography in the state's forests and protected areas. 

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, co-ordinator of 'Forest Drone Force' of Uttarakhand forest department said, "The decision has been taken to promote ecotourism and make the state more friendly for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. The drones weighing less than 250 grams do not require permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation which will make it easy for the department to grant permission to be operated by enthusiasts."

ALSO READ| After Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand to get another tiger cell

However, for these drones too, permission from the department will be required and every picture and video will only make out in public only after clearance of state forest department. The officials of the state forest department also added that no permission to play drones will be granted at international border areas of Uttarakhand. The state is home to two tiger reserves including famed CTP and seven sanctuaries. 

Commenting on the move, visitors appreciated the move. Mumbai-based wildlife enthusiast Puneet Sudesh Sachdeva, who visits the CTP every year, said, "The move is thrilling as now pictures and videos will be possible with lesser risk for human and wildlife both. I hope security concerns will be taken care of."

Last year in December, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to have its special force of drones to keep tab on criminal activities in forest areas. 

The 'Forest Drone Force', equipped with 25 drones focuses on checking illegal mining, patrolling high altitude areas, illegal tree felling, poaching and various other anti-wildlife and anti-environment activities. The wing titled- 'Uttarakhand Forest Drone Force- Warriors of the Forests' helps the department in patrolling high altitude areas, monitor wildlife, check illegal mining and check cases of forest fires across the state forests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest Drone Force Corbett National Park Uttarakhand forest department Uttarakhand tiger reserve Uttarakhand national park Directorate General of Civil Aviation
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp