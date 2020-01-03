CDS Bipin Rawat sets military integration ball rolling, proposes creation of Air Defence Command

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday directed that the proposal to create the Air Defence Command and create a common logistics pool be executed by June 30, 2020. General Rawat, who is also the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee was into his second day in office after taking charge on New Year’s Day.

In his first meeting in his capacity as the CDS at the Headquarters with Integrated Defence Staff (Hq IDS) branch heads, General Rawat also set out the priorities to achieve synergy between the three military wings by December end. The Ministry of Defence said some of the areas identified for joint operational preparedness and synergy include creation of common logistics support pools at stations where two or more services have presence.

The primary responsibility of the country’s air defence lies with the IAF with areas designated for Army and Navy to secure the airspace. The IDS in the ministry is to integrate policy, help evolve doctrine to fight wars and smoothen procurement procedures. There are five branches under the CDS, headed by Deputy Chiefs of Integrated Defence Staff in the ranks of Lt-Generals to help in the integration.

Emphasising on the collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time bound manner. Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure optimisation of resources and cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive.General Rawat also directed branch heads to come up with suggestions for inter-service synergy in a time bound manner.