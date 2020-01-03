Home Nation

SP promises pension for anti-CAA protesters; BJP terms it a move to honour 'rioters'

Leader of the Opposition in the UP Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, said their party would also give compensation to the kin of those jailed or killed during anti-CAA protests in the state.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Friday promised pension for anti-CAA protesters if voted to power, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP who said it was in the "DNA of that party to honour rioters and anti-social".

Leader of the Opposition in the UP Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, said their party would also give compensation to the kin of those jailed or killed during anti-CAA protests in the state.

"If our party comes to power at the Centre and in UP, they (protesters) will be given pension as they have struggled to save the Constitution and the democracy," said Chaudhary responding to a question.

He said they protect all those who seek refuge from them.

ALSO READ | Akhilesh Yadav should stay in Pakistan to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus: UP BJP chief

"Jo humari sharan mein aa gaye woh humari sharan mein hain. Hum sabki raksha karney wale log hain," the senior SP leader told media persons here.

Referring to remarks of state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand atrocities being on Hindus, the senior SP leader said the Narendra Modi-led Union government was out to divert people's attention from real issues.

Anyone raising a question is being asked to go to Pakistan, he alleged.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, saying, "It is in the DNA of that party to honour the rioters and anti-socials."

ALSO READ | CAA stir: CM Yogi slammed for justifying excesses on protestors

"They had also tried to withdraw cases against terrorists in the past and the court had to intervene. It is unfortunate that SP leaders are speaking about giving citizenship rights to the Bangladeshis and Rohangiyas," Sharma alleged.

Commenting on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he would not fill form for the National Population Register, the UP deputy CM said, "Perhaps, he is not aware that the NPR is the basis of all development schemes. He is conspiring to deprive people of welfare schemes."

The deputy chief minister alleged that the opposition parties, including the SP, BSP and the Congress, were "competing to appease anti-social elements".

"There is another kind of 20-20 match going on between the SP, BSP and the Congress to outsmart each other in appeasing and encouraging anti-social elements," Sharma said.

On Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that 1,000 children have died in Gorakhpur in the past year, Sharma said he needed to furnish evidence instead of levelling baseless allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party UP Legislative Assembly Anti CAA Protests
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp