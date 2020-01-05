Kota infant deaths: Senior official of JK Lon Hospital removed as toll reaches 110

By IANS

KOTA: The head of paediatric department at JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota has been removed following deaths of over 100 kids since December last year in the medical facility, an official said on Sunday.

Amritlal Bairava would be replaced by Jagjit Singh, a senior medical professional from Kota Medical College. Four other pediatricians will also join the paediatric department. "The broken window panes have been replaced with poly carbonate sheet which is unbreakable. We are renovating a room which will be converted into 9-bed newborn intensive care unit (NICU)," Suresh Dulara, the hospital superintendent said.

He said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also arranged funds to the tune of Rs 40 lakh via CSR. JK Lon hospital has been in news for all the wrong reasons since December following a spike in the death of children, apparently due to carelessness of hospital administration.

Besides, several life-saving and key equipment were found dysfunctional. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in what sounded like defending the hospital, had said the toll (death of children) registered a decline in 2019 compared to the previous years.

However, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday took an apparent dig at his own government on the 'number game politics' over the death of children, and said "accountability should be fixed for the deaths of innocent children".