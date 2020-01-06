JNU violence: Fascist attack, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP blames 'tukde tukde' gang

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties on Sunday roundly attacked the BJP over the violence in JNU with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that “fascists” in control of the country were responsible for they are afraid of the voices of brave students. The ruling party, however, sought a probe into the role of “tukde tukde gang” in the incident.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 18 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to AIIMS whom Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met late night.

Expressing her shock Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Horrifying images from JNU ‘ the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.”

(From left) Police and students outside JNU in New Delhi on Sunday; The vandalised JNU campus (Photo | PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, also a JNU alumnus, tweeted, “Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.”

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said reports point to a collusion between the administration and “goons” of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. “It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by the JNU to its Hindutva agenda,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said violence in any form needs to be condemned but added that it is equally important to note that a certain group of people in JNU subscribe to a “mindset that calls for dismemberment of India”. These people are often called “tukde tukde gang”, he said, adding, “Their ideology can’t be one of peace. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray too condemned the attack on students and teachers.

Shah speaks to Delhi CP on JNU violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out on Sunday night, officials said. Shah tweeted, “Union Home minister has spoken to Delhi police commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action.” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ urged JNU students to maintain dignity of the university and peace on the campus