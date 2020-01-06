Home Nation

JNU violence: Fascist attack, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP blames 'tukde tukde' gang

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police at out side of the JNU campus after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus New Delhi on Sunday.

Police at out side of the JNU campus after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties on Sunday roundly attacked the BJP over the violence in JNU with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that “fascists” in control of the country were responsible for they are afraid of the voices of brave students. The ruling party, however, sought a probe into the role of “tukde tukde gang” in the incident.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 18 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to AIIMS whom Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met late night.

Expressing her shock Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Horrifying images from JNU ‘ the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.”

(From left) Police and students outside JNU in New Delhi on Sunday; The vandalised JNU campus (Photo | PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, also a JNU alumnus, tweeted, “Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.”

ALSO READ: JNU bleeds - Masked mob with iron rods attack students in night of terror

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said reports point to a collusion between the administration and “goons” of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. “It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by the JNU to its Hindutva agenda,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said violence in any form needs to be condemned but added that it is equally important to note that a certain group of people in JNU subscribe to a “mindset that calls for dismemberment of India”. These people are often called “tukde tukde gang”, he said, adding, “Their ideology can’t be one of peace. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray too condemned the attack on students and teachers.

Shah speaks to Delhi CP on JNU violence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out on Sunday night, officials said. Shah tweeted, “Union Home minister has spoken to Delhi police commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action.”  Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ urged JNU students to maintain dignity of the university and peace on the campus

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU students protests JNU fee hike JNU Hostel Fee Hike BJP
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp