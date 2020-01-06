JNU bleeds: Masked mob with iron rods attack students in night of terror

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of masked goons armed with sticks and rods unleashed a reign of terror in Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Sunday evening, attacking students of at least three hostels and vandalising university property. The administration was forced to call in the police, which conducted a flag march.

JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh and Prof Sucharita Sen, head of the Centre for the Study of Regional Development, were among the 20 who were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The condition of two of them is critical.

“Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people. The JNU administration has called the police to maintain order. This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert,” said a statement from the JNU administration.

In videos on social media, Ghosh was seen with a severe head injury and bleeding heavily. “I have been brutally attacked and beaten up by goons. I am bleeding and not in a condition to talk,” Aishe said. Prof Sen also suffered head injuries.

While the Delhi Police are yet to issue a statement identifying the culprits, the JNUSU, faculty members and activists such as Yogendra Yadav blamed the RSS backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the violence. “ABVP terrorists from DU entered campus in large numbers with iron rods. They have been told to single out students’ representatives,” JNUSU tweeted. Another video emerged of JNU’s Sabarmati hostel being vandalised by masked people in sticks and creating terror.

“Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate,” the student’s body tweeted.

For its part, the ABVP claimed, “Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information about the whereabouts of 11 others. Around 400-500 members of the Left wing gathered around the Periyar hostel, vandalised the hostel and forcibly entered the hostel to thrash ABVP activists inside,” said ABVP’s JNU unit president Durgesh.

It also claimed that its presidential candidate Manish Jangid had a fractured arm because of the assault. But JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said in a WhatsApp message to the media: “ABVP has formed a mob of goons from outside JNU. They are going room to room with sticks, stones.”

According to students, the atmosphere was tensed since morning with reports of minor scuffles at different points inside the campus. The situation turned violent after masked goons attacked a peace march by teachers and students against violence on the campus. “A group was seen marching towards hostels with sticks, rods and bats. First they started pelting stones and then rushed inside the hostels, mainly Sabarmati, Periyar and Kaveri, thrashing whoever they encountered,” said a PhD scholar.

“About 20 ABVP students gathered in front of Periyar hostel with sticks, bats, rods and wickets shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. Can’t say if they were from JNU,” another student said.

(With inputs from Online Desk and Agencies)