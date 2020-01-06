MoS Home G Kishan Reddy asks why Opposition isn’t calling out atrocities in Pakistan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the opposition parties in the country kept mum when Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsi and Christian women were being persecuted in the neighbouring countries and asked them why they were not commenting on the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib attack in Pakistan.

While launching the ‘Gruha Sampark Abhiyan’ (awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act-2019) programme here on Sunday, he slammed the opposition parties for opposing the CAA. "Non-Muslim women and girls are being kidnapped, raped and forcibly converted in Pakistan. The population of Hindus in the country has decreased to just 1-2 per cent of the total population," he said.

He said that the CAA would not adversely affect citizens in the country and that the Muslims in India were safe despite being a religious minority. Kishan added that there has been a lot of misconception and misinformation surrounding the Act, which was propagated by parties and groups with vested interests.