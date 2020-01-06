Home Nation

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy asks why Opposition isn’t calling out atrocities in Pakistan

While launching the ‘Gruha Sampark Abhiyan’ (awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act-2019) programme here on Sunday, he slammed the opposition parties for opposing the CAA.

Published: 06th January 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy interacting with Muslims during the launch of ‘Gruha Sampark Abhiyan’ in Hyderabad on Sunday

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy interacting with Muslims during the launch of ‘Gruha Sampark Abhiyan’ in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the opposition parties in the country kept mum when Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsi and Christian women were being persecuted in the neighbouring countries and asked them why they were not commenting on the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib attack in Pakistan.

While launching the ‘Gruha Sampark Abhiyan’ (awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act-2019) programme here on Sunday, he slammed the opposition parties for opposing the CAA. "Non-Muslim women and girls are being kidnapped, raped and forcibly converted in Pakistan. The population of Hindus in the country has decreased to just 1-2 per cent of the total population," he said.

He said that the CAA would not adversely affect citizens in the country and that the Muslims in India were safe despite being a religious minority. Kishan added that there has been a lot of misconception and misinformation surrounding the Act, which was propagated by parties and groups with vested interests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan gurudwara attack G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp