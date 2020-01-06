Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slams Akalis over 'politicisation' of attacks on Sikhs in Pakistan

The Chief Minister also lashed out at the double-standards of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the issue of CAA-NRC.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab, Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, Punjab government

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lambasted the Akalis for their politicisation of the recent attacks on Sikhs and their religious institutions in Pakistan, and their attempt to link the condition of minorities in Pakistan with the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He came down heavily on the Akalis, particularly union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s abominable bid to use the killing of a Sikh youth and the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to carry out her political battle against the Congress. He was referring to Harsimrat’s tweets in which she had sought to promote the CAA in the context of the persecution of minorities in Pakistan, and has attacked him (Captain Amarinder) and the Indian National Congress leadership over their criticism of CAA.

“This is the height of ignorance and stupidity,” said the Chief Minister, reacting to Harsimrat’s tweets. “The CAA, coupled with National Register for Citizens (NCR) is the kind of tool with which minorities in India will be persecuted even more than those in Pakistan are,” he said, adding that it was apparent that the Union Minister had no clue about the implications of CAA or the damage it will cause to India’s secular character, particularly in conjunction NRC.

ALSO READ: Akali Dal wants MEA to raise anti-minority attacks in Pakistan at UN

Amarinder said that the brazen attacks on minorities, including Sikhs, in Pakistan were so appalling as to be indefensible. As if these attacks were not shocking enough, Harsimrat and the rest of the Akali leadership had stooped to a shocking low by using them to defend the CAA and target the Congress party, he added.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at the double-standards of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the issue of CAA-NRC, pointing out that just days back, Akali chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had said asked for minorities to be included in the purview of the CAA. “Don’t they have any clear stand on the issue?” he asked, adding that these kind of conflicting statements exposed the double standards of the Akalis on this grave issue of national importance.

Making it clear that neither he nor the Congress were against granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs etc being persecuted in other countries, he reiterated his stand against isolation of Muslims and other religions from the CAA cover. There should be no discrimination on religious grounds, he said, adding that nor just Sikhs but other minorities facing persecution elsewhere should be welcome to come and settle in India.

The SAD was clearly playing to the gallery, and hoping to leverage the Pakistani Sikhs issue, to promote their political interests, as was evident from their representation to the External Affairs Minister today, said Captain Amarinder.

Considering that SAD is part of the NDA government at the Centre, it would be more apt for them to put pressure on their alliance partner, the BJP, to be more proactive in handling the situation arising out of the anti-Sikh attacks in Pakistan, he stressed. Further, it would be more in order for the SAD and its alliance partners at the Centre to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the minorities within India, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
attacks on Sikhs in Pakistan Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp