Banking, transport to be hit during Bharat Bandh on January 8. Here's all you need to know

Ten trade unions comprising INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations, had adopted a declaration in September to go on a nationwide strike on January 8.

"The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions," the unions said in a joint statement.

"We expect participation of not less than 25 crore of working people in the forthcoming National General Strike on January 8, 2020, to be followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the government," it said.

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted across the country due to the strike

However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted

Various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike

Transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states due to the nationwide strike call

Commercial taxis, barring Ola and Uber, and auto-rickshaw associations will participate in the bandh

Essential services such as supply of milk, availability of medicine, ambulance and hospital services will not be affected

About 60 student organisations and office bearers of some universities have also decided to join the strike to raise their voice against the increased fee structure and commercialization of education

Joint platform of more than 175 farmers and agricultural workers unions have also come forward to join the strike and observe January 8 as 'Gramin Bharat Bandh'

The Centre, meanwhile, has asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the 'Bharat Bandh' called on Wednesday and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.