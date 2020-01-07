Home Nation

Twitterati war of words over January 8 'Bharat Bandh'

A day before the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions to protest against the alleged 'anti-people' policies of the government.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day before the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions to protest against the alleged 'anti-people' policies of the government, many Twitter users on Tuesday expressed support to the 'bandh' while others opposed it.

#BharatBandh trended with 2,630 tweets.

A user wrote: "We support Bharat bandh... a fascist government has to be shown its place."

One user tweeted: "Our democracy is designed to speak truth to the powers that be. Support #bharatbandh

"And if the government fails to fulfill even a single demand... show them the TRUE POWER Of DEMOCRACY."

ALSO READ: Banking, transport to be hit during Bharat Bandh on January 8. Here's all you need to know

Those opposed to the proposed strike were also quite vocal in their views.

One user asserted: "I don't want my tax money to be used for nefarious activities... we support Bharat bandh."

Another remarked: "We don't want Bharat bandh. We are sick and tired of the violence and we are sick and tired of the bandhs...."

"Try every trick in the book, call for a #BharatBandh tomorrow, for what? This is getting scarier day by day...I don't quite understand the motive for strikes. Nothing is going to change if you sit back instead. No Bharat bandh," wrote one user.

A post read: "For its demands the communists should go to China or Russia. Why India" commented another user.

A Twitter user said: "We do not support the Bharat bandh... why should the poor suffer for your politics?"

