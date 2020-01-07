Home Nation

Rajasthan HC hears PIL on infants death in Jodhpur Hospitals, seeks government report

In Dr Sampurnanand Medical College in Jodhpur district, 146 infants have died in the past month.

Published: 07th January 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JODHPUR: Taking cognisance of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the disturbing reports of 146 infants death in December in a Jodhpur hospital, Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the government and gave major instructions to all districts including Kota to improve the conditions of the hospitals.

Some of the key directions delivered by High Court Chief Justice Inderjit Mahanti include computerising district hospitals, a surprise inspection of any two hospitals of the state, report of all vacant posts and sanctioned posts in government hospitals.

ALSO READ: After Kota, now two Jodhpur hospitals report death of over 100 infants

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on February 10.

In Dr Sampurnanand Medical College in Jodhpur district, 146 infants have died in the past month. The hospital administration, however, had said that the number of child deaths was quite low as compared to the number of children admitted in the hospital in December and added that the hospital gets very serious cases referred from other hospitals in the region which has led to the high number of deaths.

ALSO READ | 'Be compassionate, no point blaming past govt': Sachin Pilot on Kota child deaths

"We are the biggest hospital in western Rajasthan. We even get infants and other patients who are referred from AIIMS, Jodhpur. 4,689 admissions of infants were done in the month of December alone, out of which 146 died. Therefore, the mortality rate is just 3 per cent which comes under acceptable norms," Dr SS Rathore, Principal of the SN Medical College had said.

"The number of deaths might seem high but one should also see that the number of admissions is quite high at our hospital. Also, there were different reasons behind the death of infants which have occurred in the hospital," he had added.

In the JK Lon Hospital in Kota, over 100 children have lost their lives allegedly due to negligence of the administration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jodphur Infants Death Rajasthan Government Rajasthan High Court
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp