Nation

Congress to call party Chief Ministers to strategise on CAA-NRC-NPR

Congress has five directly ruled state and in two states it is the junior partner in the government.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress is mulling to call Chief Ministers of the party-ruled states to formalise a strategy on the CAA-NPR-NRC issue after the working committee meeting on Saturday.

Sources in the party said that "it will depend on the deliberations in the CWC whether to call the CMs or convey the message directly as the party is consulting and seeking legal advice on the issue of NPR."

Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry have Congress governments while in Maharashtra and Jharkhand the party is in a coalition. The party may decide after consulting the Chief Ministers on the issue of NPR, said a source in the party.

The Congress Working Committee is meeting on January 11 to assess the political situation in the country.

The party has already supported the protests and shown solidarity with student bodies who are spearheading the protests. Sources say the Congress will come up with a detailed plan on this issue and a statement regarding ongoing unrest in the country and "high-handedness" of the government will also be released.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has already condemned the violence and has sent a fact-finding team to JNU which will submit a report on Friday.

Sonia Gandhi in her statement had demanded a judicial inquiry into the JNU violence.

"The entire Congress party stands in solidarity with India's youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU and demand an independent judicial inquiry."

