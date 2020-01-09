Home Nation

Deepika Padukone in JNU: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel indirectly backs actress, attacks RSS

Baghel alleged that the RSS and the BJP doesn’t have faith in the democratic values and their startegy at every level is to suppress the voices of discontent.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in the guise of supporting Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visiting the JNU campus, has alleged that the RSS and the BJP doesn’t have faith in the democratic values.

Without naming her, Baghel said that now there is a strategy (by BJP) at every level to suppress the voices of discontent. "Whosoever raises the voice against them are being trolled and defamed," he said. On Tuesday, the actress, whose movie 'Chhapaak' releases today, had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to extend her support to the students protesting against the recent attacks in the campus.

Even his cabinet colleague TS Singhdeo tweeted: "I’m glad to see so many voices from our film industry speaking up for the right cause and it’s heartening to see that women are clear winners. Cinema is the reflection of the society, lets aspire for a better society driven by love and compassion and not hate."

The opposition BJP questioning the "political character" of the Congress party cited the state government as "emergency" for Indian democracy.

