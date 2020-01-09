Home Nation

UP government tells Supreme Court 'no trees were cut for Defence Expo' in Lucknow  

A petition was filed against the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh government to cut 64,000 trees for Defence Expo.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday assured the Supreme Court that it has not cut and will not cut trees for the Defence Expo in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city.

A petition was filed against the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh government to cut 64,000 trees for Defence Expo.

Uttar Pradesh counsel told the apex court that no trees will be cut for the proposed project following which a Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the petitioner's lawyer to withdraw the plea.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had issued notice and sought response from the Ministry of Defence, and Uttar Pradesh government on the petition.

ALSO READ | 'Biggest' Defence Expo to be held in UP from February 5-9: Rajnath Singh

The petition filed by Barse also sought direction for Centre and state governments to formulate policies so that trees are not cut for future events.

"Felling such huge number of trees, which takes several decades to grow, and injustice is caused not just to the present generation of humans but also to the future generations of humans and all living beings dependent on the ecosystem," plea has said.

It has further asked the court to direct the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to work out a plan so that trees are not to be removed henceforth for any project.

ALSO READ: Yogi government denies felling of trees for Defence expo

"Direct UP Government and Defence Ministry Government of India not to damage fell, uproot, cut down, burn down or otherwise destroy part of the whole of trees. If the tree due to age etc. is a danger to life as it is about to fell the state of that entity may be video graphed in the presence of the Collector," it submitted.

It has also asked the apex court to take cognisance of Intergenerational Equity Rights of Trees, and recognise trees living entities entitled to Rights.

Direct the State of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and any other State or Union Territory, or Government of India Wing or Agency to abandon the plan of destruction of trees for any purpose whatsoever unless it meets Expert scrutiny, the petition has added.

As per reports, in November a proposal has been sent for displacing 64,000 trees on the banks of river Gomti for Defence Expo. The stretch from Hanuman Setu till Nishatganj along the banks of Gomti River will be cleared for the display of defence equipment for the Defence Expo in Lucknow 2020. It was also proposed that once the Defence Expo gets over, new trees will be planted on the banks of Gomti River.

The plea has sought to consider Fundamental Right to Justice and Intergenerational Equity of living Entities under the Constitution of India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defence Expo SA Bobde Supreme Court National Green Tribunal NGT
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp