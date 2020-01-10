125 children trafficked from Bihar rescued from bangle-manufacturing factories in Rajasthan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A total of 125 children rescued from different bangle manufacturing factories in Rajasthan's Jaipur were brought to Patna by a train on Thursday.

These children were trafficked from different districts of Bihar to work for bangles factories in Jaipur.

Sharing more details with TNIE, Suresh Kumar, executive director of Centre DIRECT, a non-government organisation in Patna said: "These children have been rescued by the Jaipur based Anti-Traffcking unit with the support of many organisations in multiple rescue operations over the last six months".

Kumar said that the highest number of 50 children rescued from Jaipur are from different locations of Bihar's Samastipur district followed by 18 belonging to Gaya, 9 to Vaishali, 9 to Darbhanga, 8 to Katihar and rest belong to Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Supaul, Nawada, Madhubani, Begusarai, Nalanda, Jehanabad and Patna districts.

Kumar said that around 10 to 15 local human-traffickers in a few cities of Bihar are very active for long time and are still involved in abetting trafficking of children.

"The trafficking of children from Bihar to other parts of country for engaging them as child-labourers would continue unless and until state government takes strict actions against the rackets of traffickers, which are thriving with impunity", he said.

According to recent data of NCRB, Bihar ranked third in terms of incidents of child trafficking in 2017 with 362 boys and 33 girls below 18 years of age rescued.

Sources said that out of these 395 rescued children from Bihar, 366 were employed as forced labourers. According to ADG CID Vinay Kumar, poverty and illiteracy act as major two factors behind the trafficking of children to other states.

Suresh Kumar said that more than 500 children were rescued from Jaipur since 2014 in Bihar.

