Home Nation

After 'Chhapaak', BJP leader wants 'Tanhaji' to be declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Former MLA and BJP leader Surendra Nath Singh and the party's district general secretary Anil Agrawal distributed 200 free tickets to the people who turned up to watch 'Tanhaji'.

Published: 10th January 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'.

By PTI

BHOPAL: After the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh declared Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak" as tax-free, opposition BJP on Friday demanded the same concession for Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

BJP leaders also asked their former ally Shiv Sena -- which is now sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra -- to support the demand.

Congress-ruled governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh declared "Chhapaak", which deals with the issue of acid attacks on women, tax-free after Deepika visited a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

The National Student Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Congress, distributed free tickets of "Chhapaak" in the state on Friday.

Not to be outdone, BJP leaders distributed free tickets for "Tanhaji", which is about the 17th century Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, an associate of King Shivaji.

Both "Chhapaak" and "Tanhaji" released on Friday.

"Tanhaji" should be tax-free. The movie is about defending one's country from foreign invaders. It is based on illustrious life of Tanhaji Malusare, an army leader and friend of Hindu king Chhatrapati Shivaji," BJP MLA from Huzur Rameshwar Sharma told PTI.

"We also request Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to write a letter to MP CM, seeking tax-free status for "Tanhaji"," he added.

"Thackeray should also declare the film tax-free in Maharashtra, otherwise we will consider that he has started following the thoughts of (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb," the MLA said.

Former MLA and BJP leader Surendra Nath Singh and the party's district general secretary Anil Agrawal distributed free tickets to the people who turned up to watch the Devgn- starrer film at Rangmahal Talkies in Bhopal.

"We have watched and also distributed 200 free tickets of Tanhaji," Agrawal said.

"Deepika Padukone shared the stage with anti-national elements at JNU. We oppose her act of showing solidarity with such people who are harming the nation," the BJP leader said.

The NSUI distributed free tickets of "Chhapaak" to college students.

"We have distributed around 200 free tickets of Chhapaak at Sangeet Talkies here. Students who showed college ID cards were given tickets," said its spokesperson Vivek Tripathi.

Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by armed assailants on Sunday night.

Her gesture earned her praise for taking a stand on a political issue, while some others dismissed it as a promotion stunt for her film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanhaji Chhapaak Chhapaak tax free Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp