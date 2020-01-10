Home Nation

Amid CAA-NRC protests, Lucknow sees sudden surge in demand for birth certificates

In the month of December, 6,193 applications for birth certificates were received by five tehsils as well as Municipal Corporation.

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC in Kolkata Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Students take part in a rally protest against Citizenship Act and NRC. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: While citizens in several parts of the country are still expressing their dissent over the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow has witnessed a sudden surge in the demand of birth certificates in December last year.

In the city, people aged between 40-60 years are seeking birth certificates for themselves and their children.

"There is a sudden rise in the number of people seeking birth certificates. It is a regular procedure and there is no need to link it with the CAA and NRC. We have arranged facilities in eight zones to ease the process. Elderly people are also applying for a birth certificate. It is a constitutional right for people to get their birth certificates," Amit Kumar, Aditional Municipal Commissioner, said.

"There is no load on us, the online process is very easy. Within 24 hours we are providing a birth certificate if all documents submitted by an applicant are valid," he said.

The applicants, who have applied for birth certificates, gave mixed responses. While some said the increase in demand for birth certificates is due to NRC and CAA, others called it is a regular process.

"I came here to get a birth certificate for my child for her admission school. It is easily available. These are just rumours that this is because of the CAA and NRC. We have required documents so we are applying for a birth certificate. The opposition has made it an issue," a local said.

Abdul Qadir Khan, another local, said, "I came here to get a birth certificate for my daughter. She is 50-year-old. The officers here are supporting us. This is true that people are seeking birth certificates amid the row over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act."

"People are now more aware of the need for documents. This is good as everyone should have official documents required to claim citizenship of this country," Abdul Azim, resident of Lucknow, said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp