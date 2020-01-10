Home Nation

Farmer suicides: Maharashtra tops table in 2018

According to the data compiled by NCRB, 10,349 people working in the farm sector committed suicide in 2018.

Published: 10th January 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The latest central data on suicides in the farming sector, which has finally been released after a long delay, shows a marginal decline for the third consecutive year but as many as six states and five Union Territories (UTs) reporting no case of farmer suicides. Some states reporting zero cases farmers’ suicides.

According to the data compiled by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 10,349 people working in the farm sector committed suicide in 2018 as against 10,655 cases in 2017 and 11,379 cases in 2016. In 2017 too, seven states and five UTs did not report a single suicide.

The suicides in the farming sector accounted for 7.7 per cent of the total 1,34,516 of suicides committed in the country in 2018, according to the recently released Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report. “West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Goa, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry reported zero suicides of farmers/cultivators as well as agricultural labourers,” the report stated. Out of 10,349 victims, 5763 were cultivators and 4586 were agricultural labourers.

ALSO READ: Poor fall prey to suicides in India 2018

5088 out of the 5763 farmers were those who cultivated their land while the rest leased land. Majority of suicides were reported in Maharashtra (17,972) followed by Tamil Nadu (13,896), West Bengal (13,255), Madhya Pradesh (11,775) and Karnataka (11,561), accounting for 13.4, 10.3, 9.9, 8.8 and 8.6 per cent respectively, it said. Together, these five states accounted for 50.9 per cent of the total suicides reported in the country. “The remaining 49.1 per cent suicides were reported in the remaining 24 states and 7 UTs,” the report said

ZERO SUICIDES

  • WEST BENGAL
  • BIHAR
  • ODISHA
  • UTTARAKHAND
  • MEGHALAYA
  • GOA
  • CHANDIGARH
  • DAMAN & DIU
  • DELHI
  • LAKSHADWEEP
  • PUDUCHERRY
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmer suicides ADSI report farmer suicides NCRB report farmer suicides
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp