NGO wants Nirbhaya convicts' hanging to be telecast live

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the Nirbhaya convicts set to be hanged on January 22, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has approached the Information and Broadcasting Ministry with a highly unusual request.

PARI, a Delhi-based NGO, has demanded that the hanging of the four convicts be telecast live.

Yogita Bhayana, a women's rights activist and founder of PARI, has written in this regard to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar.

ALSO READ: Delhi court dismisses NGO's plea to persuade Nirbhaya convicts to donate organs

Bhayana said that the hanging of the convicts provides the right opportunity to allay global concerns over women's security in India. She has urged the minister to allow the local and international media for live telecast of the convicts' execution in the Nirbhaya gang.

The 'Nirbhaya' victim was brutally gangraped and murdered on December 16, 2012. Four of the accused in the case have been sentenced to death and are scheduled to be hanged on January 22.