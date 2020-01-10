Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi understands pain selectively, when will she go to Kota? asks Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Priyanka Gandhi herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well.

Published: 10th January 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 01:57 PM

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over her several visits to meet those arrested and injured in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said she understands pain "selectively".

He also asked when will she visit Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where several children have died in a hospital.

"I give her Kota challenge and ask her when will she go to Kota where under the nose of the Congress government in Rajasthan so many children have died. She herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well," Patra said at a press conference at the BJP's party office here.

"It seems she understands the pain selectively as when she visited AIIMS trauma centre she chose to look away from the injured students who differed from her ideology. This reeks of selectivism," Patra alleged.

