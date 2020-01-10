Home Nation

With verdict on Kashmir clampdown, SC reminded PM Modi that nation bows to Constitution: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the verdict has come as a 'double shock' for Modi-Shah that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposing section 144.

Published: 10th January 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 02:38 PM

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday described the Supreme Court order to Jammu and Kashmir administration to view all its restrictive orders within a week as a big jolt to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at Centre for curbing internet services since August 4 last year.

The opposition party said the Prime Minister has been reminded that nation bows before Constitution, and not him. "Supreme Court delivers first big jolt of 2020 to illegal activities of Modi government by stating importance of internet as a fundamental right. Double shock for Modi-Shah that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposing section 144. Modiji reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him," Congress spokesperson and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court on Friday directed the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to view all its restrictive orders within a week and publish them publicly for them to raised before a court of law.

The court orders come as blow to the Centre that has been garnering support for its move in the Kashmir Valley. The court also called the restriction on the internet as against the Constitution.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said the restrictions imposed on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by the administration of the newly formed Union Territory will have to be reviewed in seven days.

The Supreme Court in its verdict observed that the use of internet enjoys constitutional protection as tool, which is under the ambit of freedom of speech and expression and also enables people to carry on with their respective profession.

On Section 144 of the CrPC, the apex court said it cannot be used to curb liberty, and this section can be used only where there is likelihood of incitement of violence and danger to public safety.

