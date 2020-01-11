Home Nation

CAA discriminatory and divisive law; NPR is 'disguised NRC': Sonia Gandhi

As the students' protest gains momentum, it is clear that the government is digging in its heels, the Congress chief said.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi and others at the Congress Working Committe meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi and others at the Congress Working Committe meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people on religious lines, and asserted that the NPR in form and content was "disguised NRC".

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here, Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the citizenship law, accusing them of making provocative statements.

The Congress demands that a comprehensive high-powered commission be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with anti-CAA protests, she said.

The Congress leader said thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realised the "grave harm" that implementation of the new citizenship law will cause.

They have taken to the streets braving the cold as well as police brutalities, Gandhi said, adding that it is clear the government is "digging in its heels" as the students' protests gain momentum.

"Not a day passes without the Home Minister and on some days the Prime Minister himself making provocative statements," the Congress president said.

"The situation in some states is alarming, turning the states into police states, notably in Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi," she said.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, top party leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those present.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting.

Coming down hard on the National Population Register (NPR), Gandhi asked the Congress top brass to not be under any illusion that it was a "benign exercise".

She said the government at first thought the NRC exercise could be carried out throughout the country, but after the disastrous results in Assam it has hit upon the idea of NPR.

"In form and content, NPR 2020 is a disguised NRC. As a party in government in several states, we must take a wise and uniform decision," Gandhi said.

The New Year has just begun, bringing in more disturbing news of conflict, authoritarianism, economic woes, crime and soured relation, she said.

In a take down of the CAA, she said the law was passed amidst strong protests in the winter session of Parliament, and was a "big issue" before the CWC.

ALSO READ | 'Won't allow Citizenship Act in Bengal': Mamata joins protest minutes after meeting Modi

"The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines," Gandhi said.

The CWC must categorically declare that millions of Congress workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India in their struggle for equality, equal protection of the laws, justice and dignity, she told the top Congress leaders.

"We are appalled by the police excesses and use of brute force in many towns of UP, in Jamia Millia, in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Delhi University, Gujarat University, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru," she said.

"We have no faith that either the UP state government or the LG of Delhi will bring the culprits to justice. We, therefore, demand that a comprehensive high-powered commission should be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and justice to the affected persons," she said.

Gandhi also hit out at the government over the state of the economy and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has neither the wisdom nor the will to take measures to stop the downslide in the economy which is causing untold misery to practically all sections of society, she alleged.

It is a matter of anguish and concern that the people in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their fundamental rights while the government makes farcical claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours for diplomats, she said, referring to the visit of 15 envoys including the US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster to Jammu and Kashmir.

Former chief ministers and senior leaders of mainstream parties continue to be in detention and the shut down in the Valley is now in its fifth month, she said, adding that it is important that the fundamental rights of citizens are respected and restrictions are lifted.

The Congress chief also expressed grave concern over the recent developments in the Gulf region where tensions have spiralled between the US and Iran over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

"For India, much is at stake -- our energy security and the welfare of large Indian diaspora. Any escalation of the conflict will have serious consequences for the region and the world. We hope that the current situation will be diffused," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia gandhi congress BJP PM Modi Citizenship act NRC NPR
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp