Home Nation

'PM Modi, BJP betrayed youth on CAA, NRC': CWC resolution condemns campus violence

Almost every institution in the country-Delhi University, JNU, Jamia Millia University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, AMU, and many others have seen massive protests, it noted.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi and others at the Congress Working Committe meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi and others at the Congress Working Committe meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday demanded that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be withdrawn and the process of NPR be stopped forthwith, as it accused the BJP government of using its brute majority to impose a "divisive and discriminatory" agenda.

The Congress top brass meeting, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, deliberated upon the social, economic and political challenges confronting the country after which it passed a resolution on "suppression of the voice of youth and the students of India".

"The Modi government has unleashed the entire might of the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of the youth and students across the country. The prime minister and the BJP government have betrayed the trust of the youth," the resolution stated.

Almost every institution in the country-Delhi University, JNU, Jamia Millia University, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, AMU, and many others have seen massive protests, it noted.

The CWC expresses its solidarity with the youth and the students in their fight for defending the Constitution, standing for independent and creative learning and aspiring for employment-linked education at a minimal expense, the resolution said.

ALSO READ | CAA discriminatory and divisive law; NPR is 'disguised NRC': Sonia Gandhi

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, top party leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those present.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting.

The Congress also released a statement on the four main issues that were discussed -- the CAA, NRC, NPR and students protests; the state of the economy; the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir; and the US-Iran tensions.

"The CWC demands that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be withdrawn and the process of NPR be stopped forthwith," a party statement said.

The CWC calls upon the government to reveal its roadmap for reviving the economy, investors' confidence and job creation, it said.

The party's top decision-making body also called for the lifting of curbs and restoration of civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also expressed deep concerns over the recent developments in the Gulf region where tensions have spiralled between the US and Iran over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Congress Working Committee JNU attacks JNU violence
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp