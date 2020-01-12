Home Nation

JNU's tryst with Indira Gandhi's Emergency in 1975

JNU Students who fought the Emergency had to face arrests, jail terms, expulsions, and disciplinary actions.

Published: 12th January 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Photo | File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: June 25 1975 to March 21 1977, was a period in India's political history that is looked down upon as the "worst phase" when Indira Gandhi had declared Emergency to stifle democratic rights. Like political leaders, many students too went up in arms against it and needless to say, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had played a key role then.

An SFI unit of the varsity had spearheaded the JNU resistance. Calling any supposedly anti-student policies as "draconian" may have become a fad in JNU in 2020, but in the truest form the JNUSU had fought the real "draconian" state policies back then.

Students who fought the Emergency had to face arrests, jail terms, expulsions, and disciplinary actions. The SFI had brought out quite a few leaflets in the name of "The Resistance". In fact, they formed an umbrella body, the Democratic Students Forum, to fight Emergency together.

ALSO READ | Delhi police ignored our messages about mob presence in university on January 5: JNUSU

One such pamphlet read: "The police action carried out under the Emergency exposes the character of the Indira Gandhi regime today. Who is the Emergency directed at? Is the Students Union right reactionary?
Are the nine students falsely charged under D.I.R. right reactionaries? Now the Vice-Chancellor at the behest of the Prime Minister's Secretariat has announced in the latest prospectus that Union membership will henceforth be voluntary. It is in order to cripple the Union and destroy its representative and democratic character that this move has been made under the cover of the Emergency."

However, much of its tone, tenor and lexicons still has been carried on till 2020, with the expression of JNU's anti-establishment mindset caught in a time warp.

During those tumultuous times, the man who emerged as the face of JNU and later proved to be a national leader was D.P. Tripathi.

Tripathi, who very recently lost his battle with cancer, had fought the Emergency, went underground and eventually ended up in jail, along with many other student leaders from different political schools of thoughts.

ALSO READ: JNU alumni give protest call against attack on students and faculty

One of them was Arun Jaitley, with whom he had a lifelong cordial relationship, in spite of their sharp political divides. Their jail stay during Emergency solidified the friendship.

Tripathi was believed to have infamously stopped Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law Maneka Gandhi, another JNU student at that time, studying German, from attending classes. This was to force her to join the anti-Emergency class boycotts.

As Tripathi, the face of JNU's anti-Indira, anti-Emergency fight, died earlier this month, CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury referred to him as "comrade, college-mate".

As JNU students have continued to hit the streets regularly over the Citizenship Amendment Act and hostel fee hikes and as the varsity has seen recent spate fo violence, where the JNUSU President herself is a suspect, many realise the varsity has a long history of dissent, protest and even violence which had forced Indira Gandhi to shut it down temporarily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU Indira Gandhi Emergency 1975
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp