Student stuck in snow dies, six others rescued in Uttarakhand

By PTI

UTTARKASHI: A student stranded in heavy snowfall in Radighati in Uttarkashi district died while six others were rescued by police and SDRF personnel, officials said on Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Anuj Semwal died on way to a hospital in Badkot on Saturday after being rescued, SHO, Badkot, DS Kohli said, adding the rest of the students are safe.

A group of seven students of ITI Badkot had got stranded in snow in Radighati when they were on their way home, he said.

The roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall and they decided to walk to their homes in Uttarkashi not realising that they were risking their lives, the official said.

The students got stuck in heavy snow around one km ahead of Radi Top.

They sought the help of police on phone and a joint team of police and SDRF personnel was immediately rushed to the spot.

The team reached the spot at 12 in the night by which time Anuj had already fallen sick due to extreme cold.

The students were rescued past midnight and were being brought to a hospital in Badkot when Anuj died in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.