No need for NRC in Bihar, ready for debate on CAA: Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After maintaining silence over the NRC and CAA, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the NRC was brought in the context of Assam, not the entire country. He said even the Prime Minister has already denied that it would be extended across the country.



"I think there is no logic behind the NRC all over India. We are ready to have a discussion over all issues including the NRC and CAA in the house," he said, adding that the outcome of the discussion would be communicated to the Centre.



Categorically saying the NRC was not needed in Bihar, Nitish dwelled on the need for a caste-based census besides the general census.



Speaking during the special one-day session of the Bihar assembly council called for extending reservation to SC/ST communities for the next 10 years, Nitish said, "A caste-based census is needed as it has not been done after 1930," adding that work for the census would start soon in Bihar.



Meanwhile, members of the opposition RJD protested outside the assembly demanding a resolution in the House against the NRC, CAA and NPR.