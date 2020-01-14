Nitish a 'Deceit Lord', says Tejashawi; JD(U) fires back with 'Doubting Thomas' barb

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar spoke on the National Register of Citizens on the floor of the state assembly on Monday, opposition leader Tejashawi Yadav of the RJD accused him of being a "Deceit Lord" and "Mr Marketeer".

After attending the special session in the state assembly on Monday, Yadav had accused Nitish Kumar of having struck a secret deal with the BJP that led him to support the CAB (now CAA) in both houses of Parliament.

Kumar's statements on the floor of the assembly over the NRC and NPR were declared "unreliable" by Tejashawi Yadav.

He tweeted, "India has never seen any egotistical "Deceit-Lord" like Nitish Kumar. He cares about power not the people".

Continuing his tirade against Kumar, Yadav said, "He pledges by "Conditions put forth to remain in power" not the CONSTITUTION by selling mandate, mortgaging principles & ideology. Therefore, stop misleading Mr.Marketeer".

The RJD also castigated the NPR, saying it is the first step towards the NRC. "We want the statement of the chief minister on this but Nitish Kumar ji is always misleading people. First, he supported the CAA in Parliament and now is indulging in gimmicks", the party's official Twitter handle said.

Meanwhile, responding to Yadav's tweet, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, spokesperson of the JD-U, said the terms used by the RJD leader are beyond his comprehension level.

"Tejashawi Yadav is nothing but a "Doubting Thomas" whose level of political intelligence and understanding is incapable of matching Nitish Kumar. I wonder who is sharing such terms which Tejashawi Yadav can't understand but is foolishly tweeting," he said, adding that the people's mandate was honoured by Nitish by disassociating from the RJD which had been infamous for bad governance for long.