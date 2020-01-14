Shiv Sena slams BJP over book comparing Modi with Shivaji

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the book “Aaj Ke Shivaji Narendra Modi”. The BJP leaders from Maharashtra need to condemn the book, Shiv Sena said in an editorial of party mouthpiece Saamana even as the announcement regarding the withdrawal of the controversial book was made.

“The outcry is not against Modi. It is against the selfish elements within the BJP who are doing such things that bring bad name to Modi. Modi too wouldn’t have like the comparison, but it appears to be a case where overzealous followers put leaders in trouble,” the editorial said while commenting on the book that compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with founder of Maratha Empire Chhatrapati Shivaji.

READ: Shivaji scion joins chorus demanding ban on book comparing Modi to Maratha warrior

The editorial also slammed the BJP leaders for trying to distance themselves from the book.

“How can they do so when the book was published at the party office,” the editorial has asked.

It also appealed the descendants of Shivaji, most of them are with the BJP now, to raise voice against this kind of defamation of the great king whose military proves and pro-people administration was praised even by the foreign historians.