UP teen asks mother for gun to make TikTok video, dies of gunshot

By PTI

BAREILLY (UP): In a bizarre incident, a teenage boy died after a loaded revolver accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said.

The incident happened on Monday in Mudia Bhaikampur village of Nawabganj in the district, Nawabganj Circle Officer Yogendra Kumar said.

Keshav (18) had pressurised his mother Savitri to give him the revolver for making the TikTok video, the officer said.

The family was apparently not aware that the revolver was loaded, Kumar said.

Savitri had gone out to attend to some household chores when she heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed inside to find Keshav lying in a pool of blood, the CO added.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital with injuries on his temple where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.