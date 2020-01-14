Home Nation

UP teen asks mother for gun to make TikTok video, dies of gunshot

The family was apparently not aware that the revolver was loaded, Kumar said.

Published: 14th January 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BAREILLY (UP): In a bizarre incident, a teenage boy died after a loaded revolver accidentally went off while shooting a TikTok video in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said.

The incident happened on Monday in Mudia Bhaikampur village of Nawabganj in the district, Nawabganj Circle Officer Yogendra Kumar said.

Keshav (18) had pressurised his mother Savitri to give him the revolver for making the TikTok video, the officer said.

The family was apparently not aware that the revolver was loaded, Kumar said.

ALSO READ | Four injured in firing in dispute over TikTok video in west Delhi

Savitri had gone out to attend to some household chores when she heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed inside to find Keshav lying in a pool of blood, the CO added.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital with injuries on his temple where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TikTok TikTok video TikTok death Gun
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp