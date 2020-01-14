Yogi Adityanath makes 'Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Home Nation

The film has had an impressive first weekend at the ticket window. Figures from film trade analysts suggest that the film has already crossed 75 crore mark over its first four days at the box office.

Published: 14th January 2020

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The undefined political war over Bollywood latest releases – Tanhaji, The unsung warrior, and Chapak-- has intensified. While the Congress ruled-states declared Deepika Padukone’s starrer Chhapak tax-free, Yogi Adityanath announced Ajay Devgan starrer Tanhaji tax-free on Tuesday. 

The official Twitter handle of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office informed the public on Tuesday morning that the decision has been taken after the actor and co-producer of the film, Ajay Devgn, requested the Chief Minister for the same. Also, making the film tax free will let people take inspiration from the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji's courageous commander Tanaji Malusare.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released on the same day as Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone's film which is also her production debut, is based on a true story of an acid attack survivor.

Just two days before the release of Chhapak, Deepika stirred the hornet’s nest by visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand in solidarity with the students protesting against last week's violent attacks perpetrated by masked men on campus.

Deepika’s presence in JNU came under spotlight. While many appreciated her move, she also drew immense criticism by various sections. Twitter was divided with #BoycottChhapaak and #IStandwithDeepika trending on the social media platforms.

Extending support to Deepika’s move, the Congress-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry made Chhapak tax free as the release of the film eas nearing on Janaury 10.

On the contrary, Chhapak could not be released in cities like Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh as the cinema hall owners decided not to screen the film expecting unrest. 

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had an impressive first weekend at the ticket window. Figures from film trade analysts suggest that the film has already crossed 75 crore mark over its first four days at the box office. By the end of the current week, the film is likely to breach Rs 100 crore mark.

Tanhaji opened at the box office by collecting Rs 15.10 crore and Chhapak Rs 4.75 crore on Friday. While Tanhaji quickly picked up momentum and made a jump to Rs 20.57 crore on Saturday, its second day of release. The third day saw a jump in collections yet again as the film pocketed Rs 26.08 crore. 

Chhapak has been showing a moderate trend on the box office.

The Ajay Devgn film is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who served as the military leader of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film, Ajay plays the titular role of Tanhaji, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore with Luke Kenny appearing as Aurangzeb in Tanhaji.

