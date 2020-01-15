Home Nation

After Rajasthan, now six infants die in 13 hours at Madhya Pradesh government hospital

The deceased children were all from tribal families hailing from Shahdol and the adjoining Anuppur district.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Six tribal infants aged between six days and six months died within 13 hours on Monday and Tuesday at Shahdol District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Monday prompting the district administration to order a detailed probe in the matter.

The deaths happened between 6.50 pm on Monday and 7.30 am, on Tuesday.

Out of the six, two (aged 14 days and six days) were admitted at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), two at the Pediatric ICU (PICU) and two at the pediatric ward.

According to Shahdol District Collector Lalit Dahima, death of six infants, all within a short span is unacceptable, which is why a detailed enquiry has been ordered by a team headed by the joint collector.  

The district’s chief medical health officer (CMHO) Dr Rajesh Pandey, however, said clubbing all six deaths would be wrong.

The two babies admitted at the SNCU were born recently. While one of them was afflicted with birth asphyxia (a respiratory problem since birth), the other one was severely low birth weight.

“Out of the four other infants, three kids were brought to the hospital due to double pneumonia, while one showing similar symptoms was admitted in a moribund state. All the four children died a few hours after being admitted at the hospital,” said Dr Pandey said.

While denying any lapses on part of the hospital staff behind the six deaths, the CMHO said “We’ll particularly try and find out delay in bringing them to hospital and details about their treatment before coming to district hospital,” Dr Pandey said.

