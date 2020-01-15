AMU V-C decides to lodge FIR against Aligarh police for December 15 action

Home Nation

In compliance with the Allahabad High Court order, the seven-member NHRC team remained on the AMU campus for a second day for investigations.

Aligarh Police take away a student after clashes following protests over Citizenship Amendment Act on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University late Sunday night Dec. 15 2019.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Drawing criticism for calling the police and letting the cops inside the campus, Aligarh Muslim University V-C Prof Tariq Mansoor has decided to lodge an FIR against the Aligarh Police for alleged excesses on the university students on the night of December 15, 2019.

Violence was witnessed on AMU campus on December 15 when the students had taken to streets protesting against the alleged police brutality at Jamia Milia Islamia University and the rumours of loss of life in police action.

The AMU V-C, who had written an urgent letter to Aligarh police chief with copies sent to Chief Secretary, home secretary and UP DGP, expressing threat to his life seeking enhanced personal security last week, claimed that police was called only to clear the road and disperse the crowd on road linking Bab-e-Syed Gate with VC Lodge on the AMU campus but cops thrashed students including those at Morrison Court in the AMU.

The vice-chancellor AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai confirmed the V-C decision on late Tuesday evening.

As per the sources, the letter written by AMU V-C to Aligarh SSP seeking more personal security has also not gone down well with students. As a result, the decision to lodge an FIR against police is seen as damage-control exercise on the part of VC in the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the Allahabad High Court order, the seven-member NHRC team remained on the AMU campus for a second day for investigations. The team led by IPS Manzil Saini had reached AMU on Monday.  

The sources claimed that the team was interacting with authorities, staff and other stakeholders to assess the police action on the night of December 15.

Last month, the Aligarh police had released videos to establish the complicity of AMU students in vandalising Bab-e-Syed gate and it was not the police which forced its entry into the university.

The NHRC team is collecting evidence including CCTV footage. It has also interacted with the proctorial board to know about injuries caused to students in the alleged police action. Statements are being recorded as part of the process. Even the students' leaders are asking the students to approach the NHRC team to appraise it with what happened on the night of December 15. The NHRC team is expected to present its fact-finding report to the high court.

