Home Nation

'No need for CBI or ED probe in irrigation scam': Ajit Pawar files affidavit in court

It was alleged that Pawar, then VIDC chairman, and officials of the corporation colluded with contractors while issuing tenders for projects, causing a loss to the exchequer.

Published: 15th January 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday posted a plea in the multi-crore irrigation scam for further hearing on February 13 after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an affidavit filed before the bench refuted all allegations against him.

In a common reply, to the civil application of Atul Jagtap that sought transfer of investigation in the scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other applications identical in nature, Pawar argued that there was no need for any probe by CBI or ED as the petitioner, who is a contractor by profession, is acting with “mala fide” intentions. The affidavit was filed on Tuesday.

“I raise an objection regarding locus standi of Jagtap and maintainability of the present applications as the petitioner has no locus to make the prayers as contained in the said applications. The four PILs filed by Jagtap are not maintainable in as much as Jagtap is himself a contractor and filed tenders in respect of various projects which were involved in the present alleged PIL,” said Pawar’s affidavit.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra ACB files new affidavit on Ajit Pawar's 'role' in irrigation scam, cites error in last one

“The present civil applications may not be entertained by the HC as they are actuated by personal motives mala fide intentions, business rivalry or not in the nature of public interest,” it added.

“I deny all allegations concerning me or imputing me in toto. I say that I have not indulged in any corrupt, motivated or mala fide act while discharging my duties as a minister. I state that I have, as a minister or as ex-officio chairman of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), have followed all the rules and have discharged my public duties with a clear conscience and without fear, favour or illegal motives,” Pawar said in the affidavit.

“I further deny the contention that the present investigation is required to be handed over to the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate and state there is not even a farthing of either pleadings or evidence to show the exceptional case as to why the investigation requires to be transferred and for statements and averments made in such vague and careless manners, the prayers made in application deserve to be rejected,” Pawar stated.

The bench of Justices S B Shukre and Madhav Jamdarwas have posted the petition for next hearing on February 13.

One of the petitioners, NGO Janmanch’s counsel Firdos Mirza on Wednesday submitted an application seeking that the court set up a judicial inquiry, as the petitioner does not have faith in both the state and central agencies and fears that the investigating agencies were favouring Pawar.

“In view of the changing political equations and the role played by Ajit Pawar in the formation of the government, the petitioner does not have faith in any investigating agency and is hence, seeking a judicial commission of inquiry to be set up under the chairmanship of a retired judge,” the plea said.

Pawar’s counsel Prasad Dhakepalkar opposed the request and said a special investigation team has already been set up and the probe into the alleged scam is still on.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) counsel Anand Jaiswal also opposed the application filed by the petitioner.

In December 2019, the ACB filed an affidavit in the court giving a clean chit to Pawar and stating that no cognizable offence was made out against the NCP leader. The agency said its inquiry found no involvement of Pawar in the alleged scam in 12 projects undertaken by the VIDC. The petitioners then filed applications challenging the clean chit and sought that the probe be transferred to the CBI or ED.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra irrigation scam NCP CBI ED
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp