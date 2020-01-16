Home Nation

After making 'Chhapaak' tickets tax-free, MP govt now to start campaign against sale of acid

The Chief Minister went on to say that it was important to control the open sale of acid in the state and necessary instructions have been issued to run a campaign across the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A week after declaring Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak" tax-free, the Madhya Pradesh government has now decided to start a state-wide drive against the sale of acid.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had declared "Chhapaak", based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, tax-free on January 9.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Nath said, "It is not enough to declare the movie based on acid attack survivors tax-free. There is a need to create awareness along with strict steps to prevent such incidents.

The culprits of such incidents should be given severe punishment. We will ensure this."

ALSO READ: Acid sale continues in Dehradun without any regulations

The Chief Minister went on to say that it was important to control the open sale of acid in the state and necessary instructions have been issued to run a campaign across the state.

Incidents of acid attacks will not be tolerated, he said, adding that these barbaric and brutal acts need to be stopped.

