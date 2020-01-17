Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against four convicts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tihar jail authorities Friday sought before a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, seeking postponement of the date of his execution on January 22.

Mukesh's mercy petition was dismissed by the President on Friday.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.