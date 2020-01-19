Home Nation

RSS follows Constitution, does not want to be another power centre: Mohan Bhagwat

He said that when they say that there are 130 crore Hindus in this country, then it does not mean that they want to change anyone's religion, caste or language.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:15 PM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Stressing that the RSS follows the Constitution, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation does not have any agenda and it does not want to become another "power centre".

He was addressing a gathering at Rohilkhand University on the topic 'Bharat ka Bhavishya: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh kaa Drishtikon' (Future of India: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's point of view).

"The Sangh follows the Constitution of India. It does not have any agenda and it does not want to become another power centre. A number of misconceptions about the RSS are being spread, and they can be cleared only when it is understood from close quarters. The Sangh does not have any remote control and it does not want that anyone should function according to it," he said.

ALSO READ: Mohan Bhagwat pitches for Hindu Rashtra, says 'all 130 billion Indians are Hindus'

Bhagwat said that if there is a power centre barring the Constitution, the Sangh will oppose it.

Seeking to clear the air over his reported remarks in Moradabad about the implementation of the two-child policy, the RSS chief said, "Due to misunderstanding, some people are saying that the Sangh wants to restrict families to two children.

"We are of the view that the government should make a policy on it after deliberation. The policy should be made after getting consent from all sections of society."

He said that when they say that there are 130 crore Hindus in this country, then it does not mean that they want to change anyone's religion, caste or language.

The RSS chief said that they did not want any power centre apart from the Constitution in which they had faith, and added that people should build India in a united manner despite the diversity of caste, community and region.

"A handful of people used to come and used to make us slaves. This used to happen because of our shortcomings. Whenever we have forgotten 'Hindu bhaav' (Hindu spirit), problems have come," Bhagwat said. Referring to followers of other religions, he said, "We do not believe in Ram-Krishna, no issues.

But despite all these diversities, we all are Hindus. Those whose ancestors were Hindu, they are Hindu still today. We are one as far as our culture is concerned. We were one in the past as well.

"Here, there are 130 crore Hindus because you are the child of Bharat Mata (Mother India)." 

