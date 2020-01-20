'Some states left, we have set our aim there': New BJP chief JP Nadda spells out target

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In his first remarks after taking over as the new BJP president, JP Nadda on Monday set the target of winning power in the states where his party has not yet registered electoral success.

Nadda (59), who was unanimously elected as the BJP president on Monday at a ceremony in the presence of the party's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a simple worker like him, hailing from a village, can become the party president only in the BJP.

"I will work day and night along with all the party workers to take the party to newer heights," he said in his address to the party workers at the BJP headquarters here after being elected.

He applauded his predecessor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his work as the party chief, and said under his leadership the BJP become the world's largest party.

"Today, we are the world's largest party that is in power in India. We have the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country. We are not going to stop at this. There are some states left and we have set our aim there. We will make sure we reach to them as well," he said.

Though he didn't mention the states, his remarks assume significance coming at a time the BJP is fighting against the AAP to wrest Delhi and working overtime to dethrone Mamata Banerjee-led TMC from West Bengal.

Talking about Modi's leadership, Nadda said the Prime Minister talked about the work culture of the BJP and how it is different from rival parties.

"We are not just different in our principles, but the results of those principles are different as well. Nadda thanked the party's top brass for showering love on him and said he has worked with all the members of the party's parliamentary board in different capacities and also with the veterans such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

"A simple worker like me, who didn't have a political background, who hails from a remote place in Himachal Pradesh - if someone like me is being given this responsibility then it is the speciality of the BJP and it is possible only in the BJP," he said.

Recalling his old association with Nadda, Modi said they used to ride on a scooter together for party works.

Modi said Nadda's leadership will give the party new energy, hope, and inspiration.

"We must ensure that he is successful. Whatever he asks for, we must deliver. As a party worker, we must walk with our core values in the journey ahead with love for our motherland," he told the party workers.